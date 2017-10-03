BUZZ-India's Tata Motors rises on govt purchase order for electric cars

** India’s Tata Motors Ltd surges as much as 6.6 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since Dec 13, 2016

** Stock is top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Indian government said on Friday it will buy 10,000 electric cars from Tata Motors to start replacing petrol and diesel variants being used by its agencies

** Indian stock markets were closed on Monday for a local holiday

** Tata Motors also posted a 25 pct increase in September domestic vehicle sales on Sunday

** Up to Friday’s close, the stock had fallen 14.9 pct this year

** Mahindra & Mahindra, which had also bid for the contract, was up as much as 2.2 pct