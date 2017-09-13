FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 13, 2017 / 7:54 AM / in a month

BUZZ-India's Tata Power gains on hopes of group co stake sale to parent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Power Co Ltd rise as much as 7.04 pct, its biggest intraday pct gain since July 10

** Over 25 mln shares change hands by 0748 GMT vs 30-day avg volume of 4.1 mln

** Analysts cite market speculation that company may sell some of its stake in Tata Group companies to Tata Sons, in a move to reduce the complex cross-holding structure of the conglomerate

** Other Tata units, Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday proposed to sell up to 10.5 mln and 43.2 mln shares they held in each other, respectively, to Tata Sons

** Shares of Tata Chemicals were up 1.6 pct, while those of Tata Global Beverages were down 0.8 pct

** Up to Tuesday’s close, Tata Power shares had gained 6.7 pct this year

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.