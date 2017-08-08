BUZZ-India's Tata Steel surges on Q1 profit

** Tata Steel's shares rise as much as 3.11 pct to highest since April, 2011

** Company posted Q1 profit of 9.21 bln rupees ($144.46 million) compared with a loss last year, as sales volumes were boosted by ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant

** Q1 revenue rose 19 pct, aided by increased capacity in India and restructuring efforts in Europe

** Analysts at Investec expect moderation in spreads going forward on back of higher raw material prices

** "We expect margins to be stronger during 2Q & 3QFY18E," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities wrote in a note