FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-India's TCS falls on Q1 profit miss; top loser on NSE
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
July 14, 2017 / 4:04 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-India's TCS falls on Q1 profit miss; top loser on NSE

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services fall as much as 2.9 pct in early trade

** Stock is top percentage loser on NSE index

** Software services provider's consolidated Q1 net profit falls 6 pct, misses estimates as stronger rupee hits revenue

** With margins under pressure owing to rupee appreciation and other factors, TCS' earnings are likely to decline in FY18, Morgan Stanley analysts write

** Nomura analysts reiterate "reduce" rating; says margin pressure and "expensive" valuations to weigh on stock, cuts price target to 2,180 rupees from 2,200 rupees

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.