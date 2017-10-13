FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's TCS hits over 4-month high after Q2 results
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 13, 2017 / 4:59 AM / in 8 days

BUZZ-India's TCS hits over 4-month high after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) rise as much as 2.4 pct to 2,608.95 rupees, their highest since June 7

** Co posts 2 pct fall in Q2 profit on Thursday but says it expects an uptick in retail business segment in coming quarters

** Margin recovery is the key positive, CLSA analysts say, raising their target price to 2,970 rupees from 2,880 rupees

** “We expect growth recovery in insurance and retail to precede a recovery in U.S. banking,” CLSA analysts say, adding that growth recovery appears more likely from Q4

** Thirteen out of 48 analysts covering the stock have “buy” or higher ratings, 23 “hold” and 12 have “sell” or lower; median target price 2,439 rupees - Thomson Reuters data

** Stock had gained about 8 pct this year as of Thursday’s close

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.