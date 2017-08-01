BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra jumps on Q1 profit beat

** Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd rise as much as 7.3 pct to 413.90 rupees, their biggest intraday pct gain since May 25, 2016

** Company reported a better-than-expected 7 pct rise in Q1 profit on Monday, helped by new clients for its digital services business

** The performance in Q1 allays fears of earnings downgrades, with reported revenues and margins being better than expectations - Investec says; raises rating to 'buy' from 'hold', with a price target of 460 rupees

** Management continues to be cautiously optimistic on growth; however, co is likely to see q-o-q growth going forward after two quarters of consecutive declines - it adds

** As of Monday's close, stock had fallen 21.1 pct this year