FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra posts biggest drop in 5 months on growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
November 2, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra posts biggest drop in 5 months on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Tech Mahindra Ltd’s shares fall as much as 5.7 pct in their biggest intraday pct drop since May 29

** Company posted a better-than-expected rise in Q2 profit on Wednesday, aided by key client wins

** Still, Nomura analysts were concerned with the underperformance of telecom, media & entertainment sectors and the stock’s gains over the past three months

** CLSA maintains “sell” on Tech Mahindra, citing “uncertain long-term growth prospects” and “exhaustion of margin momentum”

** 25 of 44 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 12 “hold” and seven “sell” or lower; their median PT is 460 rupees

** Stock had risen 18 pct in July-Sept qtr, compared with 0.6 percent rise in the Nifty IT index ($1 = 64.5525 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.