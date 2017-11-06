BUZZ-India's Titan Co hits record high on strong results

** Shares of Titan Company Ltd rise nearly 25 pct to a record high of 824.65 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct gain since Oct. 31, 2015

** Sept-qtr profit up 71 pct to 3.06 bln rupees ($47.29 mln), beating analysts’ average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Titan’s aggressive jewellery strategy is delivering, and GST is a significant catalyst for long-term structural growth, HSBC analysts say

** Co's qtrly income from jewellery business up 37 pct to 27.10 bln rupees from last year bit.ly/2j3C6XA

** Deutsche Bank raises the jewellery retailer’s price target to 900 rupees from 625 rupees and forecast co’s earnings to double over FY17-19

** Up to Friday’s close, stock had doubled this year ($1 = 64.7025 Indian rupees)