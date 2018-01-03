BUZZ-India's Titan hits 2-wk high on Q3 jewellery business growth

** Titan Company Ltd’s shares rise as much as 2.9 pct to 869.40 rupees their highest since Dec. 20

** Jewellery division saw double digit retail growth, helped by festival season in Q3, co said on Tuesday

** Titan expects sunglasses division to pick up in Q4 on GST rate cut

** Regulations governing jewellery segment in India, including GST implementation and crackdown on black money, favour organised players such as Titan - Motilal Oswal analysts

** 25 of 29 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, two “hold” and two “sell” or lower; their median PT is 775 rupees