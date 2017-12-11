BUZZ-India's Unitech soars; govt allowed to take over management control

** Property developer Unitech Ltd jumps as much as 19.2 pct to 8.7 rupees, highest since Aug. 8

** Indian court on Friday allowed the govt to take over management control of the debt-laden co

** Co owed about 7.24 billion rupees ($112.40 million) to 51,000 depositors who had placed funds with the co

** Govt lawyer argues move to avoid co becoming insolvent, protect 19,000 home buyers who have yet to be handed apartments they bought

** About 53 mln shares changed hands in the first 15 minutes of trade, around three times its 30-day avg

** Shares gained 82.5 pct since the start of the year to Friday’s close ($1 = 64.4150 Indian rupees)