FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's Unitech soars; govt allowed to take over management control
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
New York Blast
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
December 11, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Unitech soars; govt allowed to take over management control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Property developer Unitech Ltd jumps as much as 19.2 pct to 8.7 rupees, highest since Aug. 8

** Indian court on Friday allowed the govt to take over management control of the debt-laden co

** Co owed about 7.24 billion rupees ($112.40 million) to 51,000 depositors who had placed funds with the co

** Govt lawyer argues move to avoid co becoming insolvent, protect 19,000 home buyers who have yet to be handed apartments they bought

** About 53 mln shares changed hands in the first 15 minutes of trade, around three times its 30-day avg

** Shares gained 82.5 pct since the start of the year to Friday’s close ($1 = 64.4150 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.