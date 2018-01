** Shares of United Spirits Ltd slide as much as 6.7 pct at 3,501.10 rupees, marking biggest intraday percentage drop since July 10

** India’s largest liquor company said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit fell about 9 pct, missing estimates, hurt by higher marketing investment

** Kotak Institutional Equities says results were a “major miss”; says EBITDA was at least 25 pct off expectations

** Up to Tuesday’s close, stock had risen 70.2 pct in 12 months