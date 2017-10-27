BUZZ-India's United Spirits surges on strong Q2 performance

** United Spirits’ shares surge 16 pct to highest since Jan 2016

** Stock posts biggest daily pct gain since Nov 2012

** Sept qtr profit soared 86 pct to 1.53 bln rupees ($23.54 mln), beating estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Morgan Stanley calls results strong, adds United Spirits to benefit from Supreme Court clarification on its ban on establishments selling liquor along highways

** After setting the ban last year, Supreme Court said in August the ban would not apply to establishments selling liquor within municipal areas

** Morgan Stanley expects United Spirits shares to approach its PT of 2,900 rupees

** Shares of other liquor companies also rise, United Breweries up 7.6 pct, Radico Khaitan up 5.7 pct, GM Breweries up 8.7 pct ($1 = 65.0000 Indian rupees)