14 days ago
BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 3-year high; Q1 profit doubles
#India Market News
July 26, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 14 days ago

BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 3-year high; Q1 profit doubles

1 Min Read

** Shares of Vedanta Ltd rise as much as 2.8 pct to 281.85 rupees in early trade

** Stock hits highest since Sept 25, 2014; is top percentage gainer on the NSE index

** Company said on Tuesday its Q1 consolidated profit more than doubled to 15.25 bln rupees ($236.70 mln), driven by better margins from its zinc operations

** Analysts expect Vedanta's zinc business to significantly transform further in CY 2018, with its aluminium business also expected to be a major driver

** As of Tuesday's close, stock up 27 pct so far in the year ($1 = 64.4275 Indian rupees)

