BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 7-yr high on strong Q2 performance
#India Market News
November 3, 2017 / 4:11 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 7-yr high on strong Q2 performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Vedanta Ltd rise as much as 1.6 pct to 346.40 rupees, their highest since January 2011

** Q2 profit jumped 47 pct to 20.91 bln rupees ($323.83 mln), helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production

** Co expects FYH2 to be “more robust” with continuing production ramp-up, Chief Executive Kuldip Kaura said on Thursday

** “Access to bauxite mining, improved coal availability, reduction in net debt will be positive in medium to long term,” Emkay Global Financial Services analysts wrote in a note

** Vedanta poised to benefit from bullish price outlook for zinc - Motilal Oswal analysts

** Eight of 21 brokerages covering the stock rate it “strong buy”, 12 “buy” and one “hold”; median PT 350 rupees - Thomson Reuters data ($1 = 64.5700 Indian rupees)

