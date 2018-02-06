BUZZ-India's volatility index surges amid global sell-off

** India’s volatility index jumps as much as 35.9 pct to 21.815, its highest since Nov 23, 2016

** Index posts biggest intraday pct gain since Sept 2016

** Spike in VIX comes amid global market rout, with Wall Street posting its biggest decline since 2011

** India’s broader NSE index down 2.85 pct at 10,362.3, while benchmark BSE index 2.89 pct lower at 33,754.40

** Falls in Indian shares come at a time when investors are worried about the imposition of a capital gains tax and the outcome of a central bank meeting due to conclude on Wednesday