FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-India's volatility index surges; shares, rupee slump
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 27, 2017 / 10:02 AM / in 21 days

BUZZ-India's volatility index surges; shares, rupee slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** NSE’s volatility index, the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, rises as much as 9.6 pct to 14.165, its highest since Aug 22

** Volatility rises after Indian army reports firefight against insurgents along India-Myanmar border

** Fighting has inflicted “heavy casualties” on insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K); Indian security forces did not suffer any casualties, Indian Army says

** The broader NSE index declines as much as 1.46 pct, while benchmark BSE index drops as much as 1.44 pct

** Both indexes hit their lowest in over six weeks

** Rupee trades at 65.72/dlr, near more than six-mth low of 65.77 hit earlier in the day

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.