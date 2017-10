** Wipro Ltd falls as much as 5 pct to its lowest since July 21

** Shares of India’s third largest software services exporter start trading ex-dividend on Thursday

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct drop since Nov 9, 2016; biggest pct loser on broader NSE index

** Stock had gained 24.7 pct this year as of Wednesday’s close, compared with Nifty IT index’s 1 pct rise during the same period