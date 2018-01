BUZZ-India's Wipro shares fall as Q3 results disappoint

** Wipro Ltd slides as much as 3.6 pct to 317 rupees, in biggest intraday pct loss since Sept. 14

** Stock is top pct loser on Nifty IT index, which is down 0.45 pct

** Software services exporter on Friday reported an 8.5 pct fall in qtrly profit on one-off provisions

** Wipro sees March-qtr core IT services revenue to rise between $2.03 bln - $2.07 bln, compared with $2.01 bln in Dec qtr

** Emkay Research analysts say March-qtr revenue guidance at 1-3 pct q-o-q growth “not inspiring”; retains “reduce” rating with unchanged PT of 260 rupees

** Nomura says Wipro remains least preferred in IT sector, growth to under-perform rivals; rating “reduce”, with PT of 270 rupees

** Stock’s median PT is 277.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon data