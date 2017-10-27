FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Yes Bank plunges over bad loan concerns
October 27, 2017 / 4:24 AM / in a day

BUZZ-India's Yes Bank plunges over bad loan concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Yes Bank Ltd falls as much as 9.9 pct to lowest since July 5

** Q2 profit rose 25 pct, but bad loan ratio jumped to 1.82 pct at end-Sept from 0.97 pct a quarter earlier, co said

** India’s cenbank asked co to classify an additional 63.55 bln rupees ($980.3 mln) as bad loans after supervision exercise

** Yes Bank has only classified 12.2 bln rupees of that amount as bad loans in Sept qtr after some upgrades and loan sales

** Morgan Stanley warns there could be concerns over loans that Yes Bank has upgraded back to standard; warns co’s near-term performance could be weak

** Jefferies, Credit Suisse, CLSA cut price targets on Yes Bank stock

** About 32 mln shares change hands in 21 mins of trading versus 30-day average volume of 9.23 mln

