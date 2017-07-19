FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 2-mth high; chart signals further upside
#India Market News
July 19, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 22 days ago

BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 2-mth high; chart signals further upside

1 Min Read

** Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd rises 2.73 pct to 545 rupees, its highest since May 11

** Stock breaks above a resistance near 536.8, the 61.8 pct projection level of wave (1) and may move towards 555.4, the 76.4 pct projection level tmsnrt.rs/2uHbRuE

** Stock on Monday broke out of a four-month-long descending trend channel, signaling correction has completed for the stock and an up-trending wave (3) has started

** In another sign of bullishness, stock's 20-day exponential moving average(EMA) crosses above its 50-day EMA

** Trend intensity (TI) indicator rises to 18 and MACD also turns positive, both seen favorable for the stock (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

