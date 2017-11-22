BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 1-yr high; Macquarie upbeat on co

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#India Market News
November 22, 2017 / 5:23 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to 563 rupees, its highest since Oct 13, 2016

** Macquarie Research says there is an upside risk to its margin estimates of 31.5 pct in FY19 and FY20

** Advertisement growth for H2 of FY18 to grow in mid-teens - Macquarie

** ZEE has ample levers to continue its investments and still achieve 30 pct plus margins, Macquarie says

** Stock top pct gainer on NSE index

** Stock has risen 19.3 pct this year until Tuesday, compared with a 26.2 pct gain in the NSE index

