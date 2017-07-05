FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 5:40 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-Indonesia Chandra Asri restores cracker runs, plans expansion

1 Min Read

** Indonesian PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical's 860,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) naphtha cracker is operating near full capacity following a minor fire last month, says a trade source familiar with the matter

** A small fire had occurred at a furnace at its Cilegon site on June 10, said a company statement last month and full operations were expected in about a month's time

** Separately, Chandra Asri plans to raise its cracker capacity to 900,000 tpy by 2020 and expansion works will take place in second half of 2018, says the source (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

