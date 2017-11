** Basrah Gas Co aims to more than triple its condensate production in 4-5 years, says an executive

** The firm plans to raise its condensate production to 40,000 barrels-50,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021/2022 from current 12,000 bpd, says Jaafar Oklany, commercial director, at a condensate and naphtha conference in Penang, Malaysia

** Basrah Gas Co also produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and exports 500 tonnes per day