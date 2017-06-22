BUZZ-IT stocks pare gains after industry body's export revenue growth forecast

** IT stocks pare earlier gains after National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) projected export revenue growth of 7 to 8 pct for FY2018

** Forecast in line with 7.6 pct growth in the last fiscal year

** NASSCOM's guidance for revenue growth was 10 to 11 pct for the domestic market in FY2018

** IT sector faces headwinds in the U.S. market over fears of tighter visa rules

** Nifty IT index down 0.08 pct after earlier gaining as much as 1.3 pct

** Infosys Ltd down 0.4 pct, Tata Elxsi Ltd up 0.6 pct; both stocks had earlier gained as much as 2.7 pct

** Up to Wednesday's close, Nifty IT index had fallen 11 pct in 12 months