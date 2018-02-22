BUZZ-Jefferies says Punjab National Bank's capital at risk, cuts PT

** Jefferies cuts PT on Punjab National Bank to 110 rupees from 190 rupees, maintains ‘hold’ rating saying “capital at risk” after operational failure

** Alleged fraud of $1.77 bln which was disclosed last week will likely erode 170 bps of capital, “which necessitates capital infusion of 55 bln rupees to just about meet CET 1/AT 1/CRAR norms” - Jefferies

** Brokerage forecasts loss of 76 bln rupees ($1.17 bln) in FY18 and loss of 87.6 bln rupees in Q4

** 14 of 36 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 11 “hold” and 11 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 185 rupees

** PNB shares down as much as 3 pct in early trade ($1 = 64.8000 Indian rupees)