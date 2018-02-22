FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 22, 2018 / 4:04 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Jefferies says Punjab National Bank's capital at risk, cuts PT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Jefferies cuts PT on Punjab National Bank to 110 rupees from 190 rupees, maintains ‘hold’ rating saying “capital at risk” after operational failure

** Alleged fraud of $1.77 bln which was disclosed last week will likely erode 170 bps of capital, “which necessitates capital infusion of 55 bln rupees to just about meet CET 1/AT 1/CRAR norms” - Jefferies

** Brokerage forecasts loss of 76 bln rupees ($1.17 bln) in FY18 and loss of 87.6 bln rupees in Q4

** 14 of 36 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, 11 “hold” and 11 “sell” or lower; their median PT is 185 rupees

** PNB shares down as much as 3 pct in early trade ($1 = 64.8000 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.