FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Kenya seeks nearly 449,000 T of fuel for Dec-Jan
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 19, 2017 / 6:01 AM / in 3 days

BUZZ-Kenya seeks nearly 449,000 T of fuel for Dec-Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ** Kenya's oil importers are seeking a total of nearly
449,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery between mid-Dec and
early Jan, a tender document shows 
    ** Of which, 140,492 tonnes are gasoline, with jet fuel
making up another 126,324 tonnes and the remaining 181,948
tonnes being gasoil 
    ** The tender closes on Oct 25
    ** The fresh volumes are higher versus a previous tender for
nearly 402,000 tonnes for mid-Nov to early Dec delivery.

 PRODUCT   QUANTITY (MT)  DATE RANGE           DISCHARGE POINT
 GASOIL    85,824         15-17/12/2017        KOT-KPC/KPRL
 MOGAS     58,896         18-20/12/2017        KOT-KPC/KPRL
 JET A-1   63,162         22-24/12/2017        KOT-KPC/KPRL
 GASOIL    85,824         27-29/12/2017        KOT-KPC/KPRL
 MOGAS     58,896         31/12/17-02/01/18    KOT-KPC/KPRL
 JET A-1   63,162         03-05/01/2018        KOT-KPC/KPRL
 GASOIL    10,300         15-18/12/2017        SOT
 MOGAS     22,700         15-18/12/2017        SOT
    * Notes: KOT and SOT refer to Kipevu Oil Terminal and
Shimanzi Oil Terminal, respectively. 
    ** KPC and KPRL refer to Kenya Pipeline Company and Kenya
Petroleum Refineries Ltd, respectively


 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.