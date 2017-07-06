FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-Kotak Inst'l Equities sees stable Q1 FY18 for banks, NBFCs
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 6, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-Kotak Inst'l Equities sees stable Q1 FY18 for banks, NBFCs

1 Min Read

** Kotak Institutional Equities expects stable performance from banks, financial institutions in Q1 FY18

** Banks expected to deliver flattish performance; continue to make higher provisions that will be offset by better treasury, net interest income growth

** Expects volatility in Non-Performing Loans recognition across banks as large corporate exposures likely to slip

** Sees positive trends on asset quality to continue with slippages declining Q-o-Q for nearly all banks

** Expects weak qtr for private banks with 2 pct Y-o-Y growth in earnings; sees Axis Bank Ltd earnings falling 26 pct Y-o-Y and ICICI Bank Ltd's declining 12 pct

** Sees NBFCs delivering strong results due to buoyancy in pre-GST sales, rural recoveries, higher retail home loan prices

** As of Wednesday's close, NIFTY Bank index up 28.5 pct this year, NIFTY Financial Services index up 28.9 pct

Arnab Paul in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.