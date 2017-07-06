BUZZ-Kotak Inst'l Equities sees stable Q1 FY18 for banks, NBFCs

** Kotak Institutional Equities expects stable performance from banks, financial institutions in Q1 FY18

** Banks expected to deliver flattish performance; continue to make higher provisions that will be offset by better treasury, net interest income growth

** Expects volatility in Non-Performing Loans recognition across banks as large corporate exposures likely to slip

** Sees positive trends on asset quality to continue with slippages declining Q-o-Q for nearly all banks

** Expects weak qtr for private banks with 2 pct Y-o-Y growth in earnings; sees Axis Bank Ltd earnings falling 26 pct Y-o-Y and ICICI Bank Ltd’s declining 12 pct

** Sees NBFCs delivering strong results due to buoyancy in pre-GST sales, rural recoveries, higher retail home loan prices

** As of Wednesday’s close, NIFTY Bank index up 28.5 pct this year, NIFTY Financial Services index up 28.9 pct