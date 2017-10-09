FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Kuwait's KUFPEC says starts production at LNG project in Australia
October 9, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in 9 days

BUZZ-Kuwait's KUFPEC says starts production at LNG project in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ** Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company, a unit of Kuwait’s state-run oil group, says starts production through the Wheatstone LNG Project in Australia. ** Wheatstone is KUFPEC’s first investment in international LNG production. ** KUFPEC has a 13.4 percent stake, making it the second-largest partner in the project behind the operator, Chevron Australia. ** At full capacity, the facility will supply 8.9 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of LNG, some of which will be made available for import to Kuwait. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)

