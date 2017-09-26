FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
September 26, 2017 / 6:51 AM / 22 days ago

BUZZ-Maruti Suzuki India near-term outlook positive - Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Credit Suisse expects Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s Q2 margins to improve Q-o-Q on better product mix and operating leverage; keeps “neutral” rating on carmaker

** No discounts being offered on its new models (New Dzire, Baleno and Brezza) due to waiting periods, hence margins likely to trend up on a q-o-q basis, analysts at Credit Suisse add

** The analysts believe the Indian carmaker could benefit from lower royalty payouts as its share of locally designed models rise

** Co has said it aims to come up with new models for the Indian market every year starting 2019

** Margins from the company’s Gujarat plant to improve once it begins powertrain manufacturing there and on full utilisation of the plant; first line will reach full utilisation in Q4 - Credit Suisse

** Out of 49 analysts covering the stock, 35 have rated it “buy” or higher while 13 have a “hold” rating on the stock and one rates it “sell”

** Up to Monday’s close, Maruti’s shares have risen nearly 50 pct this year, compared with an 18 pct increase in the Nifty Auto index

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.