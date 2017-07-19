FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BUZZ-Morgan Stanley: Beats Street on underwriting, wealth management gains
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 19, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 22 days ago

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley: Beats Street on underwriting, wealth management gains

1 Min Read

** Shares of the Wall Street bank up 2.2 pct at $46.15 premarket

** Bank reports 11.4 pct jump in Q2 profit, topping analysts' estimates, driven by strength in its investment banking, wealth management businesses

** Q2 rev $9.50 bln vs est. $9.09 bln

** Bank's wealth management business had its best quarter in more than 3 years

** Lender's bond trading business revenue falls to $1.2 bln from $1.3 bln, hurt by lower volatility

** Echoes weak bond trading reported by JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Goldman Sachs

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 6.8 pct this year, compared with 9.9 pct rise in the S&P 500 index

