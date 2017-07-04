FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth to outdo Asian peers - BMI Research
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 4:24 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth to outdo Asian peers - BMI Research

1 Min Read

** Myanmar's refined fuel consumption growth is set to outperform the rest of Asia from 2017 to 2026 due to factors including strong economic growth, a rapid rise in car ownership and a surge in aviation traffic, says BMI Research

** Already the sixth-largest net fuel importer in Asia, Myanmar's imports are expected to grow to over 345,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2026 from an estimated 212,000 bpd in 2017 - BMI Research

** Singapore is currently the dominant supplier of fuel to Myanmar but India is also showing keen interest in Myanmar, the note says (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.