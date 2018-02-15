BUZZ-Nestle India shares rise on Q4 profit surge

** Nestle India rises as much as 3.9 pct to 7,548.95 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 6, 2017

** Q4 profit surged nearly 60 pct to 3.12 bln rupees ($48.68 mln), boosted by higher domestic sales

** Jefferies analysts raise rating to “buy” from “hold” and PT to 8,600 rupees from 7,850 rupees

** “Strong result validates underlying fundamental improvement in the core and increased traction of the new launches,” said Jefferies

** Investec raises rating to “hold” from “sell”, PT to 7,200 rupees from 7,000 rupees

** Nineteen of 32 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, five “hold” and eight “sell” or lower; median PT 8,434 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon ($1 = 64.0950 Indian rupees)