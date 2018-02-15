FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
India Market News
February 15, 2018 / 3:59 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-Nestle India shares rise on Q4 profit surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Nestle India rises as much as 3.9 pct to 7,548.95 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov 6, 2017

** Q4 profit surged nearly 60 pct to 3.12 bln rupees ($48.68 mln), boosted by higher domestic sales

** Jefferies analysts raise rating to “buy” from “hold” and PT to 8,600 rupees from 7,850 rupees

** “Strong result validates underlying fundamental improvement in the core and increased traction of the new launches,” said Jefferies

** Investec raises rating to “hold” from “sell”, PT to 7,200 rupees from 7,000 rupees

** Nineteen of 32 brokerages covering stock rate it “buy” or higher, five “hold” and eight “sell” or lower; median PT 8,434 rupees - Thomson Reuters Eikon ($1 = 64.0950 Indian rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.