BUZZ-Netflix Inc: Analysts raise PT after fee hike
October 6, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 15 days ago

BUZZ-Netflix Inc: Analysts raise PT after fee hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - ** Video-streaming service raises subscription fees for first time since 2015, two brokerages hike PT

** Shares up 0.4 pct at $195.10 premarket, at current levels on track to open at record high; Stock up 57 pct YTD

** Company increases midrange plan fee to $10.99/month from $9.99, top-tier plan to $13.99/month from $11.99

** NFLX’s starting plans still cheaper than Hulu, HBO Now

** Expect price increase to drive a mid-to-high single digit percentage impact to domestic revenue - Jefferies

** Jefferies raises PT to $185 from $165, Wedbush lifts PT to $88 from $82

** “We believe that the price increases indicate confidence following a strong Q3 for Netflix, and we expect robust Q4 subscriber growth guidance” - Wedbush

** NFLX to report Q3 results on Oct. 16 (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

