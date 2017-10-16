FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates, stock hits record
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2017 / 8:42 PM / in 5 days

BUZZ-Netflix subscriber growth beats estimates, stock hits record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Netflix up 1.7 pct and hitting a record high in extended trade of $210.79 after the video-streaming pioneer added more subscribers than analysts expected in fiscal Q3

** NFLX added 4.45 mln subscribers in its international markets in the qtr ended Sept. 30, vs 3.69 mln expected on avg by analysts, according to data and analytics firm FactSet

** Co added 850,000 subscribers in the United States, compared with the average analyst estimate of 810,000

** Subscriber growth mostly driven by NFLX’s original shows such as the latest season of “Narcos”

** NFLX has surged over 63 pct YTD, recently trading at 101x expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters data

** NFLX rev rose about 30 percent to $2.99 bln in the Q3, vs consensus expectation of $2.97 bln

** Traders added $316 mln in short bets against NFLX in past week, bringing total short interest to $5.66 bln, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.