FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Nomura sees value in Indian corporate banks vs rivals
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
October 4, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 14 days ago

BUZZ-Nomura sees value in Indian corporate banks vs rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Nomura says sees value in corporate banks such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, adds they have underperformed the broader index and retail banks in the past 3-6 months

** “Many of the corporate banks we cover are trading in a value zone relative to their normalized ROEs (return on equity) and adjusted book multiples, hence we see value now in corporate banks,” the brokerage said in a note

** Says stressed-asset recognition cycle is nearing end although provisioning impact will continue into 2018/19 financial year

** Says prefers ICICI Bank and Axis Bank over state-run rivals as their ability to deliver growth beyond this credit cycle will be better

** Adds smaller state-run banks like Union Bank of India and Bank of India will continue to have capital constraints

** Nomura has “buy” rating on ICICI, Axis, Bank of Baroda (BoB), State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB); “neutral” on Union Bank; “reduce” on Bank of India

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.