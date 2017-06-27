FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-NSE index 10,000-level elusive as technicals hint end of short-term uptrend
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
June 27, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-NSE index 10,000-level elusive as technicals hint end of short-term uptrend

2 Min Read

** After facing resistance near 9,700 last week, India's NSE index moves further away from record high; some technical indicators now suggest short-term uptrend has ended

** Index seems to have completed the ending wave (5) of a five wave uptrend as its fifth sub wave 5 has truncated before reaching a new record high tmsnrt.rs/2thcRFj

** Today's price break below 9,559.63, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the low on April 19 and high on June 6, suggests wave (5) has come to a closure

** RSI has also penetrated below 50; levels between 50 and 60 were providing support to the index during the uptrend

** In the long term, the index is on an uptrend; the end of wave (5) also ends third wave of a long-term five-wave cycle, and the fourth corrective wave has started tmsnrt.rs/2tQix6d

** In the short term, wave A of a corrective cycle seems to have started

** Support is seen near 9,516.36, the 38.2 pct projection level of wave 1 and 9,467.05, the 38.2 pct retracement level of wave (5) (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.