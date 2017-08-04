BUZZ-NSE index might test support at 9,975

** NSE index breaks below its trend line, may test support at 9,975, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the uptrend from June 30 low to Aug 2 high tmsnrt.rs/2hsFKZQ

** Index on Aug 2 retreated from a resistance near 10,142, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci projection level of the uptrend from Dec 26, 2016 low to June 6, 2017 high tmsnrt.rs/2fcTDKW

** Break below 9,975 may lead to a fall towards the range of 9,870 to 9,880. The 38.2 pct retracement level of uptrend from June 30 low to Aug 2 high and 23.6 pct projection level of the uptrend from Dec 26, 2016 low to June 6, 2017 high provide support in the 9,870 to 9,880 range

** Index on Thursday also cut below its parabolic SAR. A cut below the parabolic SAR hints at a possible reversal

** RSI also cut below the overbought level of 70 on Thursday, also seen negative for the index