FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BUZZ-NSE index might test support at 9,975
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
August 4, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 8 days ago

BUZZ-NSE index might test support at 9,975

1 Min Read

** NSE index breaks below its trend line, may test support at 9,975, the 23.6 pct retracement level of the uptrend from June 30 low to Aug 2 high tmsnrt.rs/2hsFKZQ

** Index on Aug 2 retreated from a resistance near 10,142, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci projection level of the uptrend from Dec 26, 2016 low to June 6, 2017 high tmsnrt.rs/2fcTDKW

** Break below 9,975 may lead to a fall towards the range of 9,870 to 9,880. The 38.2 pct retracement level of uptrend from June 30 low to Aug 2 high and 23.6 pct projection level of the uptrend from Dec 26, 2016 low to June 6, 2017 high provide support in the 9,870 to 9,880 range

** Index on Thursday also cut below its parabolic SAR. A cut below the parabolic SAR hints at a possible reversal

** RSI also cut below the overbought level of 70 on Thursday, also seen negative for the index

RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.