February 12, 2018 / 5:19 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-Oil India shares rise on strong Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Shares of Oil India rise as much as 2.9 pct to 365.5 rupees

** Q3 profit jumped 55 pct to 7.05 bln rupees ($109.70 mln), beating analysts’ average estimate of 6.88 bln rupees

** Deutsche Bank analysts reiterate ‘buy’ rating on expectations of higher oil net realization driven by rise in global oil prices; PT of 455 rupees

** Analysts at Jefferies maintain ‘buy’ rating with PT of 465 rupees, on account of Oil India’s good qtr, with EBITDA up 27 pct q-o-q

** 13 of 26 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, eight “hold” and five “sell” or lower; their median PT is 384.50 rupees

$1 = 64.2675 Indian rupees

