BUZZ-Oil stocks: Down as oil prices slip to more than 2-week low

** Oil prices slide to lowest in more than two weeks after sharp rise in U.S. inventories of refined fuel and a jump in U.S. crude production

** Stocks down: Schlumberger 2.3 pct, Exxon 0.4 pct, EOG Resources 1.7 pct

** S&P 500 energy index on track for two consecutive days of losses, down 1.1 pct and biggest pct loser on wider index; Andeavor only gainer on the index after JP Morgan raises PT on stocks

** Brent crude down 2 pct at $61.62/bbl at 1827 GMT; U.S. crude down 2.2 pct at $56.34/bbl

** “The sentiment-driven support to crude oil prices has somewhat dissipated as market participants look beyond last week’s OPEC meeting,” - Abhishek Kumar, energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics

** EIA data shows gasoline stocks rise 6.8 million barrels, much more than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel gain