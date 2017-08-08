FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BUZZ-S Korea YNCC cancels Oct 2017 to Sept 2018 naphtha purchase
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 8, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 5 days ago

BUZZ-S Korea YNCC cancels Oct 2017 to Sept 2018 naphtha purchase

1 Min Read

** South Korea's YNCC cancels tender to buy a total of 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for October 2017 to September 2018 delivery due likely to higher-than-expected offers, traders say

** YNCC had in early July inked a deal for up to 400,000 tonnes of naphtha to be delivered to Yeosu from August 2017 to July 2018 at a discount of about $2 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** But market strengthened this month, driving prices up due to a combination of factors including an outage at a refinery in Rotterdam operated by Shell (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.