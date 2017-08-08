FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-S Korea YNCC cancels Oct 2017 to Sept 2018 naphtha purchase
August 8, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 2 months ago

BUZZ-S Korea YNCC cancels Oct 2017 to Sept 2018 naphtha purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** South Korea’s YNCC cancels tender to buy a total of 100,000 tonnes of naphtha for October 2017 to September 2018 delivery due likely to higher-than-expected offers, traders say

** YNCC had in early July inked a deal for up to 400,000 tonnes of naphtha to be delivered to Yeosu from August 2017 to July 2018 at a discount of about $2 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** But market strengthened this month, driving prices up due to a combination of factors including an outage at a refinery in Rotterdam operated by Shell (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

