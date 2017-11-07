BUZZ-S Korea's YNCC buys Dec naphtha; premium highest since 2015

** South Korea’s YNCC buys naphtha at about $10.25 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, making this its highest premium in 2-1/2 years, traders say

** YNCC buys three cargoes averaging a total of 75,000 tonnes for second-half December delivery to Yeosu

** This fresh premium is almost twice the level YNCC had paid on Oct. 24 for similar volumes scheduled for first-half December arrival at Yeosu and is also the highest it has paid since April 14 2015, Thomson Reuters data shows (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)