November 16, 2017 / 8:13 AM / Updated a day ago

BUZZ-Singapore receives European gasoline after nearly 1 month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Singapore received about 60,000 tonnes of gasoline from the United Kingdom and 37,000 tonnes from Iran in the week ended Wednesday, official data shows, both of which are not regular exporters of the fuel to Asia

** Singapore last received 49,000 tonnes of gasoline from Belgium in the week ended Oct. 18, 36,000 tonnes of Iranian fuel in the week to Nov. 1

** The fuel, especially from Iran, would likely be blended in Singapore for re-export, a trade source says

** Asian countries net short of gasoline are mainly in the Southeast region such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

