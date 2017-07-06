FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BUZZ-Singapore ships over 257,000 T of petrol to Indonesia in a week
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 6, 2017 / 8:12 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-Singapore ships over 257,000 T of petrol to Indonesia in a week

1 Min Read

** Singapore has shipped about 257,420 tonnes of gasoline to Indonesia in the week to July 5, official data shows, making this the highest weekly volume sent to Indonesia since the week to Feb. 15

** Indonesia is Asia's top gasoline importer and the Muslim fasting month usually encourages more fuel consumption as family members get together to break their fast

** Separately, Indonesian state-oil firm Pertamina has an ongoing maintenance at its 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dumai refinery which started in late June (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.