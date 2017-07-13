FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-S.Korea's YNCC pays deeper discounts for spot naphtha
#Domestic News
July 13, 2017 / 9:08 AM / a month ago

BUZZ-S.Korea's YNCC pays deeper discounts for spot naphtha

1 Min Read

** South Korea's YNCC buys 75,000 tonnes of naphtha for second-half August delivery to Yeosu at discounts of $3.50 to $4.00 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis

** This is a steeper compared with $3 a tonne discount it paid a week earlier as market is saddled with supplies

** The weak market has also drawn YNCC to buy cargoes under term contract

** It sealed a deal last week with over three sellers for a total of about 400,000 tonnes of naphtha for August 2017 to July 2018 delivery at discounts of about $2 a tonne (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

