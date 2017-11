** South Korea’s SK Energy seals 2018 naphtha term deal with at least one buyer at a premium of about $4 a tonne to Japan quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis

** SK Energy, top refiner in South Korea in terms of capacity, will export at least one 33,000-tonne light grade naphtha cargo a month from Jan to Dec next year, traders say

** The refiner exports light grade but imports heavier grades regularly to feed a condensate splitter unit (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)