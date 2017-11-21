BUZZ-South Korea's YNCC pays more for naphtha

** South Korea’s YNCC pays $12 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha scheduled for first-half Jan delivery to Yeosu

** Premium is not only 17 percent higher versus cargoes bought for second-half Dec 2017 delivery but highest YNCC paid since late March 2015

** Sellers are reaping the benefits of a squeezed market, with SK Energy having inked a term deal to sell light naphtha for 2018 at $4 a tonne above Japan quotes on an FOB basis versus discounts of $4 fetched for cargoes sold in 2017. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)