FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-South Korea's YNCC pays more for naphtha
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 21, 2017 / 8:56 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BUZZ-South Korea's YNCC pays more for naphtha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** South Korea’s YNCC pays $12 a tonne above Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis for naphtha scheduled for first-half Jan delivery to Yeosu

** Premium is not only 17 percent higher versus cargoes bought for second-half Dec 2017 delivery but highest YNCC paid since late March 2015

** Sellers are reaping the benefits of a squeezed market, with SK Energy having inked a term deal to sell light naphtha for 2018 at $4 a tonne above Japan quotes on an FOB basis versus discounts of $4 fetched for cargoes sold in 2017. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.