FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Sri Lanka gets best offer from Gunvor for Dec gasoline
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Zimbabwe
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
November 15, 2017 / 9:07 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BUZZ-Sri Lanka gets best offer from Gunvor for Dec gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco receives lowest offer from Gunvor for 324,500 barrels gasoline for Dec. 20-21 arrival at Colombo

** Gunvor offers $3.20 to $3.40 a barrel versus PetroChina, Vitol and Gulf Petrochem at $3.60 to $3.97 a barrel

** Ceypetco’s volumes comprise 268,000 barrels of 92-octane and 56,500 barrels of 95-octane gasoline

** A week ago, hundreds of Sri Lankan motorists formed long queues for petrol following limited supply due to delay in a shipment and rejection of another because of wrong specifications

Reporting by Seng Li Peng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.