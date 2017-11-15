BUZZ-Sri Lanka gets best offer from Gunvor for Dec gasoline

** Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco receives lowest offer from Gunvor for 324,500 barrels gasoline for Dec. 20-21 arrival at Colombo

** Gunvor offers $3.20 to $3.40 a barrel versus PetroChina, Vitol and Gulf Petrochem at $3.60 to $3.97 a barrel

** Ceypetco’s volumes comprise 268,000 barrels of 92-octane and 56,500 barrels of 95-octane gasoline

** A week ago, hundreds of Sri Lankan motorists formed long queues for petrol following limited supply due to delay in a shipment and rejection of another because of wrong specifications